Gauri Monga wins DGC Ladies Amateur Open Golf C''ship

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Gauri Monga (236) staved off a spirited fight from Amreen Sandhu (237) to take top honours in the 13th DGC Ladies Amateur Open Golf Championship at the Delhi Golf Club here on Friday.

The two golfers were tied till the final hole before Gauri took a one-stroke lead to come first against the 16-year-old Amreen.

The 3-day golfing event, presented by Usha, saw 102 participants, aged between 10 and 83, engage in a battle of the greens across the 54-hole WAGR event.

While Gauri (236) finished on top, Amreen (237), Mayali Kashyap (239), Diya Brar (248) and Shiraz Singh (251) finished in the top 5.

This is the first year that the Championship is eligible for WAGR points, attracting top golfers.

The World Amateur Golf Ranking, overseen by the R&A and USGA, includes rankings for elite amateur players and encompasses a vast array of events, boasting participation from over 10,000 players across more than 4,000 events. PTI UNG