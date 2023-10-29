Gaurika Bishnoi shoots 8-under 64 to finish tied-19

Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Oct 29 (PTI) India’s Gaurika Bishnoi shot one of her best cards with a bogey free 8-under 64 that saw her finish tied-19 in a low-scoring Aramco Series Golf event, here on Sunday.

Gaurika, who got an entry into the event following a fine showing in the Women’s Indian Open, started the week with a 72 and 68 and rounded it off with 64, which had eight birdies and no bogeys.

Gaurika finished at 12-under.

A day earlier, Gaurika was in Team Alison Lee, which was placed at the second position in the Team Series event.

Additionally, tied for the second spot was Team Cheenglab as they ended the competition with 40-under par, three behind the winners.

Team Ciganda emerged winner at 43-under.

Diksha Dagar, who started the week just 78 points behind the Order of Merit leader Celine Boutier, ended a distant tied-51st as she continued to chase the French golfer.

Diksha had rounds of 68-72-71 to be 5-under 211.

Gaurika’s 64 was the best round of the final day, equalled only by Polly Mack who finished Tied-11th.

Gaurika, who was tied-8 at the Women’s Indian Open, was playing only her second LET event of the year. She had three birdies on the front nine and five more on the back nine.

However, the most sensational effort came from Alison Lee, who shot 61-61 and went to 22-under over the first two days for a record-breaking 36-hole LET scoring record. She added 7-under 65 on the third and finished at 29-under.

Carlota Ciganda, whose squad won the team competition, was second in individuals with rounds of 65-63-67 and Charley Hull of England was third with 65-67-66. PTI COR DDV