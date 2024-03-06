Gaurika cards 6-under to close in on leader Drall

Gurugram, Mar 6 (PTI) Gaurika Bishnoi had five birdies in the back nine to close in on leader Amandeep Drall after second round of the fifth leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour.

Gaurika, who began the second day at the Golden Greens Golf Club, six shots behind the leader, more than made up with a brilliant 6-under 66, adding to her first round card of 70. Her aggregate after first two days was an impressive 8-under 136.

Amandeep, who landed a third eagle in two days, shot 2-under 70 and was 10-under 134 and still two shots ahead. Amandeep set a new Ladies course record on the opening day.

Khushi Khanijau (71) was lying third at 1-under 143. She shot 72 in the first round. Hitaashee Bakshi (72-73), Seher Atwal (74-73) and Neha Tripathi (74-74) were placed in fourth to sixth places.

Amandeep began the day well with birdies on the first and the fifth to extend her lead as Gaurika bogeyed second and birdied the fifth.

Amandeep double bogeyed on the sixth and then followed it up with another bogey on the seventh hole. She did birdie the ninth and eagled the Par-5 11th but then ran out of birdies, parring the last seven holes.

Gaurika was on fire with birdies on 5th, 8th, 11th, 12th, 15th, 16th, and the 18th, as she played the back nine in 5-under 31 for a round of 66.

The cut fell at 12-over 156 and 27 players made the grade for the final round.