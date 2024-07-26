Gautam Gambhir's key task will be man-management with Indian team, reckons Sandip Patil

New Delhi, July 26 (PTI) Gautam Gambhir’s key task as India head coach will be man-management and not coaching a bunch of talented players in their respective skills, said former player and ex-chief selector Sandeep Patil on Friday.

Gambhir is set to start his tenure with a limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs, with the first game in the shortest format set to be played on Saturday.

"I don't think his job is to coach the Indian team. His job is to help the Indian team,” Patil told PTI Videos in an exclusive interview here.

“That's how it works at the top level. You need player management. That will be the challenge for Gambhir.” “He has done it and I am sure he will continue to do the same with the Indian cricket team," said Patil on the sidelines of an event organised by Shrachi Rajasthan Tigers.

Patil, a member of India’s World Cup winning team in 1983, hoped Gambhir will continue to have success at international level after excelling in the IPL.

"Gambhir had done an exceptional job as a coach for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL. I hope that he continues to help the Indian team in the same way,” he added.

Patil backed senior India players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who retired from the T20 internationals after winning the World Cup last month, to continue featuring in the other formats for a long run.

"Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are still doing extremely well and there is no question of an Indian team without them. I wish the Indian team all the best wherever they are playing and whatever tournament they are playing, they are bound to do exceedingly well,” he said.

"Surya comes from Mumbai and is a very dear friend of mine. He has been given the captaincy and he deserved it. I wish him all the best,” he said about India’s newest T20I captain.

Patil said cricket has made significant progress in India since the country’s maiden title triumph in 1983.

“Like every Indian, I wish the Indian cricket team good luck. I am happy that I am part of 1983 and the progress the Indian team has made over the years has been commendable,” he said.

Patil said it is important for India to be a contender in all sports.

"Cricket has changed over time, so has coaching and the approach to sports. We need to ensure India can become a contender in all sports and all avenues of sports,” he added. PTI SR DDV