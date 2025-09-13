Gauti's message is to focus on game: Ten Doeschate on Indo-Pak boycott demand

Dubai: India's Dutch fielding coach Ryan ten Doeschate on Saturday said that India-Pakistan boycott sentiments remain a sensitive issue but the players are strictly following the directives of the BCCI and the Indian government.

"It is a very sensitive issue. Players feel the emotion and sentiments of the public. This is what we have discussed in the team meetings. Players are here to play cricket. We are following government instructions," the former Netherlands cricketer and India support staff member said.

"Our thing is you separate sports and politics. I understand the sentiment but we are following directive of BCCI and government. Knowing this will happen was the most frustrating part. Gauti's (head coach Gautam Gambhir) message is to not focus on things not in your control. Message is to focus on cricket," he said.