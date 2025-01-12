Gavaskar graces opening event of MCA''s 50th anniversary celebrations of Wankhede

Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) began the grand celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the Wankhede Stadium with the batting legend Sunil Gavaskar gracing the opening event on Sunday.

The main event will be held on January 19 at the Wankhede.

"It is indeed a very big honour for me to be here at this iconic venue that has given Indian cricket so much, the 2011 Cricket World Cup being the icing on the cake. And to be part of the start of the celebrations of 50 years of Wankhede Stadium," Gavaskar said.

"As an opening batter, I couldn't miss the start so I am here. I want to wish the MCA all the best and also want to express my deepest sense of gratitude for giving me opportunities since school cricket.

"I am what I am because MCA lifted me and helped me to take those steps and subsequently supported me even when I was playing for India...I want to thank you all for having me here." Besides Gavaskar, other cricketing legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Dilip Vengsarkar will also be part of the MCA's grand celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of the Wankhede Stadium.

The other stalwarts who are expected on the occasion are former skipper Ravi Shastri, Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav and Diana Edulji.

The main event will also feature Mumbai's legendary men's and women's players from domestic and international cricket.

The MCA will release a coffee table book on January 19, while a commemorative postal stamp will also be issued.

MCA will also felicitate the groundsmen and members of the Mumbai team, which played the first first-class match at the Wankhede Stadium in 1974. PTI HN PDS PDS KHS