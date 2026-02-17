Gavaskar, Kapil seek fair treatment for jailed Imran Khan in appeal alongside other former captains

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Indian great Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev have joined 12 other former captains to express "deep concern" about jailed cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan's deteriorating health, urging the Pakistan government to provide him adequate medical attention and dignified conditions in line with international standards.

There have been reports that the 1992 World Cup-winning skipper Imran has lost approximately 85 per cent of vision in his right eye due to medical neglect while in custody at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail.

As many as 14 former captains wrote a letter titled "Appeal by former International Cricket Captains" to the Pakistan government asking for fair treatment for Khan.

"We, the undersigned former captains of our national cricket teams, write with deep concern regarding the reported treatment and incarceration conditions of Imran Khan, the distinguished former Captain of Pakistan and a legendary figure in world cricket," the letter said.

"Recent reports concerning his health — particularly the alarming deterioration of his vision while in custody — and the conditions of his imprisonment over the past two and a half years have caused us profound concern.

"As fellow cricketers who understand the values of fair play, honour, and respect that transcend the boundary rope, we believe that a person of Imran Khan’s stature deserves to be treated with the dignity and basic human consideration befitting a former national leader and a global sporting icon." The letter has also been signed by Michael Atherton, Allan Border, Michael Brearley, Greg Chappell, Ian Chappell, Belinda Clark, David Gower, Kim Hughes, Nasser Hussain, Clive Lloyd, Steve Waugh and John Wright.

In 2023, Khan, the former Pakistan Prime Minister, was sentenced to 14 years in prison in a corruption case.

In the letter, the group of former captains asked for proper medical attention, transparent legal procedures and dignified treatment for the 73-year-old Khan.

"We respectfully urge the Government of Pakistan to ensure that Imran Khan receives: Immediate, adequate and ongoing medical attention from qualified specialists of his choosing to address his reported health issues.

"Humane and dignified conditions of detention in line with international standards, Including regular visits by close family members. Fair and transparent access to legal processes without undue delay or hindrance.

"Cricket has long been a bridge between nations. Our shared history on the field reminds us that rivalry ends when the stumps are drawn-and respect endures. Imran Khan embodied that spirit throughout his career." The letter called on authorities to uphold the principles of "decency and justice".

"This appeal is made in the spirit of sportsmanship and common humanity, without prejudice to any legal proceedings." The letter highlighted Khan's contributions to cricket and also as a politician.

"Imran Khan's contributions to the game are universally admired. As captain, he led Pakistan to their historic 1992 Cricket World Cup victory a triumph built on skill, resilience, leadership, and sportsmanship that inspired generations across borders.

"Many of us competed against him, shared the field with him, or grew up idolizing his all-round brilliance, charisma, and competitive spirit. He remains one of the finest all-rounders and captains the sport has ever seen, earning respect from players, fans, and administrators alike.

"Beyond cricket, Imran Khan served as Prime Minister of Pakistan, leading his nation during a challenging period. Regardless of political perspectives, he holds the honour of having been democratically elected to the highest office in his country." PTI KHS ATK ATK PM PM PM