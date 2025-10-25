Gayle fan Samardeep’s switch to shot put after cricket rejection paying dividends

Ranchi, Oct 25 (PTI) Cricket’s loss is turning out to be athletics’ gain as Chris Gayle fan Samardeep Singh Gill is fast emerging as India’s next big hope in men’s shot put, years after his dream of representing Madhya Pradesh in the ‘Gentlemen’s Game’ ended at the under-16 level.

The 24-year-old Samardeep, who won a shot put gold with a meet record of 19.59m at the SAAF Senior Championships here, was a budding cricketer and represented Madhya Pradesh U-16 team when he was in a school in Ratlam.

"I was into cricket in my school days and played for Madhya Pradesh U-16 team. I was a medium pacer and pinch hitter. I once hit three sixes in the last over to win a match for my team (in a district tournament)," Samardeep told PTI in an interview.

"Chris Gayle is my favourite cricketer as I am also a big hitter. I wanted to play for MP team but could not get selection, they rejected me. Don't know the reason. Some of my then teammates are currently playing in the MP Ranji team," he added.

A huge frame of six feet and five inches and weighing 150kg, Samardeep said he was a bit overweight in his childhood and he worked with a friend of his father to burn the fats.

"My father's friend said I need to reduce my weight. He was also a former shot putter in the Railways. Initially, I was just doing work outs but after seeing my built, he one day told me to try out shot put and he gave me the shot.

"Sometime later, my older brother took me to a local competition and there I won gold in shot put with 10 or 11m throw. I was feeling good. That is how I took up shot put." Samardeep has also criss-crossed a large part of the country as his father Mahender Singh Gill, currently a senior BRI (Bridge Inspector) at Indian Railways, changed his place of posting from one city to another.

"I was born in Valsad (Gujarat) and did a part of my schooling in Ahmedabad. Then my family shifted to Ratlam due to my father's posting. My family is now in Junagadh as my father is posted there," he said.

He joined Madhya Pradesh State Athletics Academy of Excellence in Bhopal, a top class facility, in 2021 when he was in Ratlam and since then he has been there under his coach Sandeep Singh.

Emergence as number one shot putter of the country ================================ Samardeep began his national level career in 2018 but could not win a medal till he met his current coach Sandeep. His first medal -- a bronze -- came in the Khelo India University Games in 2022. The same year, he became India U23 champion.

He started competing in the senior level in 2023 after the COVID-19 pandemic and won gold in Goa National Games with a throw of 18.99m. In 2024, he breached the 19m mark and also won his first gold in a major senior event at the National Open Championships.

This year, he swept gold in all the three national championships, beating national record holder Tajinderpal Singh Toor who ruled men's shot put for six-seven years.

"I have immense respect for him (Toor), he is my senior and I have learnt a lot from him. His achievements in Indian shot put has been immense," Samardeep said of Toor, whose national record stands at 21.77m.

"My aim is to improve my personal best every time I compete. Next year is very important as there is Commonwealth Games and Asian Games," said Samardeep, who has a personal best of 19.82m.

"I'm a power thrower, and currently paying a lot of attention to improving my technique in the first and second turn (before releasing the shot). I have major faults in that. If I do that and improve a bit in my explosive power by working on my strength, I can throw 20m plus and even 21m-plus next year." Overcame a deficiency disease related to blood when as a child ======================================= Samardeep had to fight off a blood-related deficiency disease as a child, but he has now fully recovered from it.

"When I was born, I had a deficiency disease. My entire bloodstream was impure. For three days, I haven't moved my hand, I haven't cried, I haven't laughed. The doctor did a blood test and he found out that I have a deficiency (disease). I had a blood transplant. Then I became a healthy guy," he narrated.

"Then I went to Ahmedabad, did some schooling there. Then my father got transferred to Ratlam where I did my 10th." While at the Madhya Pradesh State Athletics Academy of Excellence in Bhopal, he completed his 12th and then did graduation (BPEd) from Barkatullah University. He us currently doing MPEd in KIIT University in Bhubaneswar.