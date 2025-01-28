Geoff Allardice to step down as ICC CEO ahead of Champions Trophy

Dubai, Jan 28 (PTI) Australian Geoff Allardice on Tuesday announced his decision to step down as the ICC Chief Executive, just weeks ahead of next month’s Champions Trophy ODI tournament.

The 57-year-old joined the ICC in 2012 as General Manager of Cricket, coming from Cricket Australia, where he served as Cricket Operations Manager. He was appointed CEO of the ICC in November 2021, after having served as acting CEO for eight months.

"It has been a privilege to serve as the Chief Executive Officer of the International Cricket Council and I am incredibly proud of the results we have achieved, from enhancing the global reach of cricket to the commercial foundation put in place for ICC Members," Allardice said in a statement.

"I’d like to thank the ICC Chair, the board of directors and entire cricket community for their support and collaboration over the past 13 years. I believe this is the right time for me to step down and pursue new challenges. I am confident that cricket has exciting times ahead, and I wish the ICC and the global cricket community every success in the future." Praising Allardice, ICC Chair Jay Shah said: “On behalf of the ICC Board, I want to sincerely thank Geoff for his leadership and commitment during his tenure as Chief Executive. His efforts have played a key role in advancing cricket globally. We are truly grateful for his service and wish him all the very best in his future endeavors.” The ICC Board will now begin the process to identify Allardice's successor.

The eight-team Champions Trophy tournament is scheduled to take place from February 19 to March 9. PTI ATK PDS PDS