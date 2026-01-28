George, Manjunath progress to second round in Thailand Masters

Bangkok, Jan 28 (PTI) India's Kiran George and Mithun Manjunath advanced to the second round of the men's singles with contrasting wins over their respective rivals at the Thailand Masters Super 300 badminton tournament here on Wednesday.

Seeded seventh, George took just 27 minutes to get the better of world no. 45 Sholeh Aidil 21-15 21-9, while world no. 60 Manjunath stunned eighth seed Magnus Johannesen of Denmark 21-12 9-21 21-17 in a 59-minute battle.

Tharun Mannepalli also entered the second round, beating Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen 22-20 21-17.

But it was curtains for the likes Priyanshu Rajawat, Manraj Singh and S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian in their respective men's singles matches.

While Rajawat lost 21-15 13-21 20-22 against fourth seed and world no. 33 Brian Yang of Canada, Manraj was shown the door by China's Zhu Xuan Chen 21-16 21-14.

Subramanian gave tough fight to fifth seed and world no. 37 Arnaud Merkele before losing 13-21 21-14 19-21.

In the women's singles, fast-rising Anmol Kharb beat Lo Sin Yan Happy of Hong Kong 21-12 21-12 to enter the second round, but Tasnim Mir exited in the opening round losing 9-21 19-21 against fifth seed Huang Yu-Hsun of Chinese Taipei.

Kharb will next play Yu-Hsun in the next round.

Among other Indian results in women's singles, Anupama Upadhyaya crashed out in the opening round losing 13-21 20-22 against Peng Yu Wei of Chinese Taipei, but Shriyanshi Valishetty advanced beating Wen Yu Zhang of Canada 14-21 21-13 21-19.

Tanya Hemanth, however, lost to seventh seed Julie Jakobsen of Denmark 11-21 13-21.

In an all-Indian opening round tie, Isharani Baruah got the better of Malvika Bansod 21-12 21-8 to set up a second round clash against second seed Shuo Yun Sung of Chine Taipei.

The mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Rawat and Maneesha K failed to clear the opening hurdle losing 16-21 7-21 against Zhi-Wei He and Liang Ching Sun of Chinese Taipei.