George Munsey 84, late blitz lift Scotland to 207/4 versus debutants Italy

Kolkata, Feb 9 (PTI) Opener George Munsey struck an attacking fifty before Brendon McMullen and Michael Leask unleashed a late blitz as Scotland piled up 207 for 4, the first 200-plus total of this T20 World Cup, against Italy in their Group C match at Eden Gardens here on Monday.

The left-hander Munsey, who survived a reprieve on 41, dominated the bowling with a fluent 84 off 54 balls, striking 14 fours and two sixes, as he shared a tall 126-run opening stand with Michael Jones (37 off 30) to put Italy on the back foot.

Scotland, who had looked rusty in their 35-run defeat to West Indies in the opener, were far sharper this time, scoring freely from the outset.

After Munsey fell, McMullen maintained the charge with four sixes in an unbeaten 41 off 18 balls, while Leask gave the final flourish in a 22 not out from five balls, taking 22 off Thomas Draca in the final over.

Apart from getting the toss right, little went Italy's way.

Their troubles deepened when captain Wayne Madsen injured his left shoulder after an awkward dive in the fourth over and had to walk off. He will not take further part in the game.

Having lost to Italy in their only defeat in four matches at last July's European qualifiers to miss a direct World Cup berth, Scotland also had a point to prove.

They made a dramatic late entry into the tournament following Bangladesh's refusal to play India on security grounds.

Munsey set the tone immediately, pulling and driving Ali Hasan for back-to-back boundaries in the first over.

Italy's bowlers persisted short and wide and the aggressive opener cashed in.

He was dropped on 41 when Anthony Mosca spilled a skier at cover, a lapse that proved costly as Munsey raced to his 14th T20 fifty off just 30 balls with a six against Ben Manenti.

Jones, who was watchful early on, joined the charge as Scotland reached 91 without loss at the halfway mark.

Munsey grew increasingly destructive after his fifty before Italy finally broke through in the 14th over when Grant Stewart claimed their first-ever World Cup wicket.

The opener failed to clear long-on and was caught by Harry Manenti.

Jones departed soon after, but McMullen provided the late surge along with Leask. PTI TAP BS BS