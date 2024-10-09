Sports

George shocks world no 25 Wei; Sen gets walkover into pre-quarters

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Vantaa (Finland), Oct 9 (PTI) Indian qualifier Kiran George shocked World No 25 Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei in straight games as star shuttler Lakshya Sen got a walkover to advance into the men's singles pre-quarterfinals of the Arctic Open Super 500 tournament here on Wednesday.

George defeated Wang 23-21, 21-18 in a 53-minute contest to secure his maiden win over his rival from three exchanges.

George will be up against world No 5 Joantan Christie of Indonesia in the last-16.

Sen, who lost out on a maiden Olympic medal in Paris after losing in the bronze medal play-off contest, advanced after his opponent Rasmus Gemke withdrew from the opening round match.

He will face seventh seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei. PTI SSC TAP AH AH

Subscribe