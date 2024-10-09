George shocks world no 25 Wei; Sen gets walkover into pre-quarters

Vantaa (Finland), Oct 9 (PTI) Indian qualifier Kiran George shocked World No 25 Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei in straight games as star shuttler Lakshya Sen got a walkover to advance into the men's singles pre-quarterfinals of the Arctic Open Super 500 tournament here on Wednesday.

George defeated Wang 23-21, 21-18 in a 53-minute contest to secure his maiden win over his rival from three exchanges.

George will be up against world No 5 Joantan Christie of Indonesia in the last-16.

Sen, who lost out on a maiden Olympic medal in Paris after losing in the bronze medal play-off contest, advanced after his opponent Rasmus Gemke withdrew from the opening round match.

He will face seventh seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei.