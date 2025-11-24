German coach visits MP village, lauds talent in India’s ‘mini Brazil’

Shahdol, Nov 24 (PTI) Former German footballer and coach Dietmar Beiersdorfer on Monday visited Vicharpur village, dubbed as "mini Brazil", in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district and interacted with its young players, celebrated for their passion for the sport.

Beiersdorfer visited the homes of players Virendra Baiga, Laxmi Sahis and Saniya Kunde, who received world-class training in Germany last month, and interacted with their parents.

Speaking to reporters, he said that it was a matter of pride that talented players from a small village were earning recognition in India and abroad through their performances.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier met young footballers of Vicharpur during his visit to Shahdol and mentioned the village as "mini Brazil" in his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme while appreciating their coach Rais Ahmed.

The mention drew global attention to the village.

Following the Prime Minister's praise, FC Ingolstadt-04, a German football club, offered a training opportunity to players and coaches from Vicharpur in October.

Beiersdorfer praised the skill, discipline and commitment of the players and encouraged them to maintain consistency, hard work and team spirit.

Terming the "mini Brazil" moniker unique, Beiersdorfer said the enthusiasm and talent among Vicharpur's footballers demonstrated a bright future for the sport in India.

He said that the players showed remarkable passion, skill and selfless love for football — a combination he said was rare to see globally.

Beiersdorfer said several players from the village had stayed with him in Germany during training programmes and performed exceptionally well, and their simplicity, calm nature, kindness and warmth towards another country impressed him.

Additional Superintendent of Police Abhishek Diwan, sports officials, Vicharpur coaches and several local footballers were present during the visit.

Shahdol division Assistant Director for Sports Rais Ahmed said Beiersdorfer arrived in Shahdol on Sunday night and was scheduled to leave for Bhopal, where he will meet Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday. PTI COR LAL ARU