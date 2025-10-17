German legend Lothar Matthaus joins Bengal Super League as ambassador

Kolkata, Oct 17 (PTI) German football legend Lothar Matthaus was on Friday announced as the ambassador of the Bengal Super League (BSL).

Shrachi Sports made the announcement of the involvement of the 1990 World Cup winning captain with BSL.

"This marks a significant milestone in BSL’s mission to elevate Bengal’s football ecosystem and establish meaningful international collaborations that promote professionalism, player development and global exposure," said a release.

Matthaus said BSL is a project with great potential and a promising future.

"To make it a success, we must work hard, move forward together and understand how each of us can contribute," he said.

"I will bring all my expertise and experience to support this initiative, but it can only be achieved through teamwork by combining our quality, strength and energy. As we say, think locally, act globally and we will see the impact worldwide.

"I am proud to join this team, eager for what lies ahead and truly looking forward to experiencing the spirit of West Bengal," said the Bundesliga legend. PTI PDS PDS AH AH