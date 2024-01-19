Germany beat USA 2-0 to win FIH Olympic Qualifier

Ranchi, Jan 19 (PTI) A dominant Germany defeated USA 2-0 to win the FIH Women's Olympic Qualifier here on Friday, having already secured their place at the Paris Games.

Germany scored two goals in the first two quarters through Jette Fleschfutz (3rd minute) and Sonja Zimmermann (20th) to claim the top spot in the eight-team tournament.

Besides Germany, runners-up USA and third-place finisher Japan also qualified for this year's Paris Olympics.

Japan, coached by former India player Jude Menezes, eked out a narrow 1-0 win over India in the third-fourth place play-off match to dash the home team's Olympic hopes.

World no.5 Germany were the favourites going into the final and they played as per their billing, controlling the proceedings from the onset.

It took Germany just three minutes to break the deadlock when Jette Fleschfutz scored from a field effort.

The Germans piled on constant pressure on the American defence with repeated forays, thereby earning as many as four penalty corners in the first quarter but wasted all.

Germany continued in the same breath in the second quarter and doubled their lead in the 20th minute through Sonja Zimmermann, who converted a penalty corner.

The action was mostly in USA half as penalty corners rained for Germany.

In the 22nd minute, the Germans secured four back-to-back penalty corners but failed to score.

The Germans secured their 10th penalty corner in the 26th minute but the American defence was up to the task as the European side led 2-0 at half-time.

The third quarter witnessed a cagey affair as the Americans slowly tried to get back into the match and enjoyed possession for a brief period.

It was a much better show from the Americans after the change of ends as they made a few circle penetrations to create chances but failed to beat the German backline.

The Germans, however, got their act together in the fourth and final quarter and didn't allow the Americans to get into their circle.

Leading 2-0, the Germans preferred to play possession hockey and also created a few opportunities in the process.

The American defence wilted under Germany's constant pressure and conceded two more penalty corners just five minutes from the final hooter but defended stoutly to keep the scoreline intact.