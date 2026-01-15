Get stronger, stop chasing easy points: Vimal Kumar to Lakshya

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) India’s top men’s singles player Lakshya Sen needs to get physically stronger, build greater endurance and stop looking for easy points if he is to return to his best, his mentor and former national coach Vimal Kumar said on Thursday.

The 24-year-old from Almora has endured a difficult phase, with the heartbreak of finishing fourth at the Paris Olympics draining his motivation and planting self-doubt.

However, Lakshya rediscovered his bearings in the second half of the season, reaching two finals, including a title-winning run at the Australian Open Super 500 in November.

On Thursday, Lakshya stayed on course for his first Super 750 title, advancing to the quarterfinals of the India Open with a 21-19, 21-11 win over Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto.

“That disappointment at Paris, it hurt him. It was tough for him. Then he went through a little bit of injury process. But I was very hard on him. I said, everything, it is in your hands. Don’t look for sympathy, you will find your way back," Vimal told PTI in an interview.

"Support system, you have sparring people, the government is supporting you, everything is in place. Just be happy and just go through it. Automatically you will find you’re a good player. It is not easy, but you try to be consistent." Vimal, who has mentored Lakshya since his childhood and also guided him during the Paris Olympics, said there remains significant scope for improvement, particularly on the physical front.

"I still feel there is a lot of scope for improvement. He can still be a little more physically stronger. He’s slightly injury-prone because the sort of badminton he plays, like Nadal type. Dives around, very exciting player to watch.

“So the S&C person is the key for him. They should know him very well, and the physio, the recovery sessions. They are the two most important persons in his life now." On the tactical side, Vimal felt Lakshya could sharpen his in-match decision-making.

“Today also, he was concentrating a lot on Nishimoto’s left flank. He should have changed tactics and attacked the other side first and then switched. That would have been more effective.” Referring to Lakshya’s match against Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu at last week’s Malaysia Open, Vimal said the tendency to look for easy points had proved costly.

“He was looking for an easy one to take that first game. He was right on top. That cost him so much. At that level you cannot afford that because they are all good.

“Earn the point the hard way. When you’re fit, don’t look for an easy point. When you’re playing comfortably, think, next point I’m earning it. I’m really going to work hard and get that point.

"When you look for an easy point, you make an error and then the pressure comes. At crucial times, you should never look for easy points. This is his problem area.” Vimal said Lakshya should focus on short-term goals rather than looking too far ahead.

“Don’t think too much. The LA Olympics is still two years away. Remain in the present. Look at consistency and look at winning a Super 750 or even a Super 1000," he said.

"Plan three months ahead, six months ahead. Identify the 1000 and 750 events and target them. Set short-term goals. Try to win the All England. These are small things. If you do that, automatically you become a contender for a medal."