Getting hate and abuse for inviting Pak's Nadeem to NC Classic: Neeraj Chopra

New Delhi: Indian javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra on Friday said he has been bombarded with "hate and abuse" for inviting Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem to next month's NC Classic in Bengaluru, clarifying that the Olympic champion's presence was "completely out of question" in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Tokyo Olympics gold-medallist and Paris Games silver-winning star from Haryana said he was deeply hurt to see his and his family's integrity being questioned in abusive social media posts.

Chopra invited Nadeem, who defeated the Indian in Paris last year to win gold, for the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic to be held in Bengaluru on May 24.

"After all that has taken place over the last 48 hours, Arshad's presence at the NC Classic was completely out of the question. My country and its interests will always come first," Chopra, who is a Subedar Major in the Indian Army, said in a lengthy post on 'X'.

"To those who are going through the loss of their people, my thoughts and prayers are with you. Along with the entire nation, I am both hurt and angry at what has taken place," said Chopra.

"I am confident that our country's response will show our strength as a nation, and justice will be served," he added.

Nadeem had declined to come, citing other commitments.

The 27-year-old Chopra said he is well aware of the chatter surrounding his invitation to Nadeem after the Pahalgam attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were gunned down by terrorists.

"...most of it has been hate and abuse. They haven't even left my family out of it," said Chopra.

"I usually am a man of few words, but that doesn't mean I will not speak up against what I think is wrong. More so when it comes to questioning my love for our country, and the respect and honour of my family," he wrote.

Chopra said invites for the NC Classic were sent out on Monday, a day before the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

"The invitation I extended to Arshad was from one athlete to another — nothing more, nothing less. NC Classic aimed to bring the best athletes to India and for our country to be the home of world-class sporting events.

"Invites had gone out to all athletes on Monday, two days (sic) before the terrorist attacks at Pahalgam," he added.

Mother targeted — Chopra also highlighted the targeting of his mother, Saroj, for her statement after the Paris Games last year in which she described Nadeem as akin to her son.

"I also find it difficult to understand how people switch opinions. When my mother, in her simplicity, had made an innocent comment a year ago, there was an outpouring of praise for her views.

"Today, the same people haven't held back from targeting her for that very same statement." "I, meanwhile, will work even harder to ensure that the world remembers India and looks at it with envy and respect for all the right reasons." One of India's most decorated athletes, Chopra said he has represented the country with pride for several years.

"...so it hurts to see my integrity being questioned. It pains me that I have to explain myself to people who are targeting me and my family, with no good reason," he wrote.

"We are simple people, please don't make us out to be anything else. There are so many false narratives that certain sections of the media have created around me, but just because I do not speak up, it doesn't make it true."