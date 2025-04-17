Getting reverse swing is one thing, execution under pressure another: Axar on Starc

New Delhi: Even the best in the business can buckle under pressure but pace-bowling stalwart Mitchell Starc delivered on the faith reposed in him by Axar Patel, reassuring the Delhi Capitals skipper that he will get the job done as the match against the doughty Rajasthan Royals climaxed in a Super Over.

The Australian legend served a death-bowling masterclass to help the hosts snatch a thrilling win from Rajasthan Royals after the scores were tied at 188 here on Wednesday night.

With RR needing just 31 from the last three overs, it looked all but over for Delhi. However, Starc's three overs, including a nerve-wracking Super Over, took Delhi to a dramatic win they had no business winning.

The use of saliva to shine the ball ensured that there was reverse swing on offer.

"Getting reverse swing is one thing, but executing it is very important. It was reversing, but at that time, under pressure, he was executing it," Axar said at the post-match press conference.

The conversation between the two was clear. "I was just reminding him to be clear with his plans, and trust himself. I was getting the same response: 'Don't worry, skip. I'll do it'." Starc turned back the clock with a stunning final spell. He gave away just eight runs in the 18th over, including a toe-crushing in-swinging yorker to dismiss the set batter Nitish Rana.

Then, under immense pressure, he defended nine in the final over with ice in his veins, forcing the match into the Super Over.

Starc returned in the Super Over and held Rajasthan to just 11 runs, despite bowling a no-ball, thanks to a clinical display of yorkers at searing pace. This was after the Australian left-armer was pummelled for 19 runs in his second over earlier in the night.

KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs then calmly chased the target with two balls to spare in the Super Over.

"When he bowled the 18th, I felt that he is executing the yorkers well. And the way T20 is being played, you can be hit in powerplay but how you come back is what matters. That tells you why he is such a big player and a legend for Australia. He is clear in his plans and has a strong mindest," Axar said.

Axar feels the lack of grass on the pitches and lifting the long-standing ban on the use of saliva, first imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic, has made it a level-playing field for bowlers.

"Since we can use saliva this season, and since there isn't much grass on the surface, you can get the ball to reverse," Axar said.

"I feel it's fair for bowlers, given how the grounds are, and how batsmen's bats are, and how runs keep flowing.

"We're getting 180-190 scores, and it's fun when that happens, because it's competitive cricket, and it's not as if there's nothing in it for the bowlers. So, I feel, we're able to get reverse-swing because of the use of saliva." Rajasthan Royals batter Nitish Rana credited Starc for his exceptional display.

"The wicket was a little tricky and obviously not easy for a new batter. The wicket was slow, the ball was stopping, the ball was turning," Rana said.

"Obviously the credit goes to Starc, but the saliva makes a lot of difference. We didn't use saliva at all in the last two-three years, and we didn't do this type of batting even in the nets, because reverse-swing had completely gone away from cricket, whether it was red ball or white ball.

"Suddenly, if someone can execute 11 yorkers in 12 balls at a 145 kmph pace, then you have to give Starc the credit."