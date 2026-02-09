Gharami misses epic triple ton by a run but Bengal all but through to semi-final

Kalyani (West Bengal), Feb 9 (PTI) Sudip Kumar Gharami produced an innings of his life but fell agonisingly short of a historic triple century as Bengal tightened their grip on the Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Andhra with a commanding first-innings lead, here on Monday.

Rock-solid in defence and tireless in concentration, the 26-year-old opener compiled a monumental 299 off 596 deliveries in a marathon stay that lasted 930 minutes (15 and half hours) and stretched across three days, only to be bowled by a ball that kept alarmingly low and crashed into his off stump.

It was an anti-climactic end to one of the finest innings in Bengal's first-class history witnessed at the Bengal Cricket Academy.

The Naihati batter's effort not only rescued Bengal from early trouble but also rewrote the record books.

He became the first Indian and only the third batter in first-class cricket history to be dismissed for exactly 299, joining Martin Crowe and Mike Powell on an unwanted list.

Don Bradman and Shantanu Sugwekar had remained unbeaten on 299.

His 596-ball vigil is also the sixth-longest first-class innings by an Indian.

Resuming the day on 418 for six with Gharami on 216, Bengal were already in control but needed their set batter to bat Andhra out of the contest and the opener did just that.

Showing immense patience against tight bowling and a rotating attack, he first extended a crucial stand with keeper-batter Habib Gandhi (95), who was not out overnight on 45.

The pair added 221 runs for the sixth wicket off 485 balls, the highest partnership of the match, completely draining the Andhra bowlers which saw eight of them bowl.

Left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar bowled the highest number of overs -- 55 and returned with 2 for 124 while Rasheed was the most effective with 4/63 in 12.1 overs.

Earlier, Gharami had also stitched together a 165-run stand with Sumanta Gupta (81) when Bengal were under pressure at 153 for five.

His 299 was studded with 31 fours and six sixes in a blend of classical strokeplay and controlled aggression.

He rarely offered a chance, batting rock solid before that one mistake or rather one that stayed low to deny him a place among the Ranji triple-centurions.

His 299 score now stands as the third-highest first-class individual total for Bengal, behind Devang Gandhi's 323 against Assam (1998-99) and Manoj Tiwary's unbeaten 303 against Hyderabad (2018-19).

But given the match situation and the time he spent at the crease, it ranks among the most valuable innings played for the state.

But ironically, at this very venue two weeks ago, Gharami had struggled for runs.

After scores of nine against Services, he had returned to basics, working closely with his childhood coach Debesh Chakraborty in Naihati.

"I worked with him and he was very focused and determined. It showed in his second innings 61 against Haryana where he looked at his sublime best and brought back his confidence. I would say that half-century became his turnaround," Chakraborty said.

Gandhi, on the other hand, narrowly missed a deserved maiden first class century, falling for a gritty 95 off 229 balls, trapped by leg-spinner Rasheed, who triggered the tail-end collapse and took the prized wicket of Gharami.

After the opener’s dismissal, veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami provided late firework smashing 53 off just 33 balls with seven fours and three sixes.

Alongside Mukesh Kumar, he added a brisk 55 runs in 35 balls, lifting Bengal to a massive 629 in 199.1 overs, a first-innings lead of 334.

In reply Andhra struggled as Akash Deep struck early, removing Abhishek Reddy inside six overs, before Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal and Shahbaz Ahmed chipped in with a wicket each as Andhra slipped to 64 for three at stumps.

They now need 270 more runs to avoid a first-innings defeat, with skipper Ricky Bhui unbeaten on 18 and India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy on one.

Bengal are now set to face Jammu and Kashmir who will play their first ever semifinal in their match beginning here on Sunday.

Brief Scores Andhra 295 and 64/3; 24 overs (CR Gnaneshwar 20, Ricky Bhui 18 batting) vs Bengal 629; 199.1 overs (Sudip Kumar Gharami 299, Habib Gandhi 95, Sumanta Gupta 81, Mohammed Shami 53; Shaeek Rashid 4/63). PTI TAP KHS KHS