Richa Ghosh guides Indian women to 275/9 against Sri Lanka

Colombo: Swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh used the long handle to good effect en route to an entertaining 48-ball 58 as India posted 275 for nine against Sri Lanka in a Women's ODI Tri-series match here on Sunday.

Ghosh's innings was laced with five fours and three sixes, as she finished as India's top-scorer.

Jemimah Rodrigues (37 off 46 balls), Pratika Rawal (35 off 39), Harmanpreet Kaur (30 off 45), and Harleen Deol (29 off 35) got starts but could not translate them into big scores.

Asked to bat first in overcast conditions, table-toppers India were off to a solid start before vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was run out for a 28-ball 18 in her 100th appearance in the 50-over format.

Pratika Rawal, who has excelled with back-to-back fifties in the previous matches of the series, was again looking in good touch. However, the opener was trapped in front of the wicket by left-arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera after the batter had raced to 35 in 39 deliveries.

Harleen Deol chipped in with a 35-ball 29 before falling to part-time bowler Dewmi Vihanga, while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was dismissed for a 45-ball 30 by left-arm spinner Sugandika Kumari.

Skipper Chamari Athapaththu and Sugandika were Sri Lanka's best bowlers with three wickets each.

Brief scores: India Women: 275/9 in 50 overs (Richa Ghosh 58, Jemimah Rodrigues 37, Pratika Rawal 35; Chamari Athapaththu 3/43, Sugandika Kumari 3/44).