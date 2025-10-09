Ghosh's 94 in vain as India lose to South Africa by 3 wickets in Women's World Cup

Visakhapatnam, Oct 9 (PTI) Richa Ghosh’s 77-ball 94 went in vain as Nadine de Klerk (84 not out) powered South Africa to a three-wicket win against India in their Women’s World Cup match here on Thursday.

Chasing 252, South Africa's innings was propped up by skipper Laura Wolvaardt’s 70, Chloe Tryon’s 49 and match-winning knock from de Klerk, which included five sixes and eight fours from 54 balls.

South Africa made 252/7 in 48.5 overs.

Earlier, Ghosh smacked a 77-ball 94 to revive a faltering India innings, powering them to 251 all out in 49.5 overs.

India skidded from 55 for no loss to 102 for six inside 26 overs. But Ghosh turned the tables on the Protea side, hitting 11 fours and four sixes in her whirlwind knock.

Brief Scores: India 251 all out in 49.5 overs (Pratika Rawal 37, Richa Ghosh 94, Sneh Rana 33; Chloe Tyron 3/32).

South Africa: 252 for 7 in 48.5 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 70, Chloe Tryon 49, Nadine de Klerk 84 not out; Sneh Rana 2/47). PTI DDV PDS PDS BS BS