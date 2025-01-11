Gifty fetches three points for debutants Nita Academy; Sethu FC beat Sribhumi FC

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Ghanaian recruit Gifty Acheampong scored in the 80th minute as newly-promoted Nita Football Academy from Odisha made a memorable start to their Indian Women's League campaign with a 1-0 away win against HOPS FC here on Saturday.

The game, played under chilly weather at the Ambedkar Stadium, had a slow start, but picked up momentum late in the second session.

The decisive moment came in the 80th minute when Gifty efficiently made the best use of a long ball and got the better of goalkeeper Priti Sarkar and captain Mamta before flicking the ball in.

In Chennai, former champions Sethu FC defeated newly-promoted Sribhumi FC 1-0 to make a winning start to their campaign at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

After a closely-fought first half, Ugandan midfielder Amnah Nababi's (59') volley at the hour mark earned all three points for Shareef Khan's side against last season's IWL 2 champions.

After playing out of Goa last season, Sethu will be delighted to make a perfect start in their home state.

In the day's other match, Kamala Devi and Gladys Amfobea were the standout players for Nita Academy and HOPS respectively, coming close to scoring on multiple occasions.

In the 35th minute, Gifty launched a powerful strike toward the far post, but Priti managed to deflect it.

Former India international Kamala Devi also tested the HOPS defence with a promising free kick in the 44th minute, sending the ball toward the far post. However, Priti was alert as the ball bubbled in the air before she made a vital save.

Despite several attacking attempts from HOPS FC, including a fine long-range shot from Ghanaian Gladys Amfobea that went over the bar in the 55th minute, the home side could never find the back of the net.

The 57th minute witnessed another moment of brilliance from Gladys, whose outside-the-box attempt was met with a save from Nita custodian Sasmita Parida.

The tide began to turn in Nita's favour as they maintained more possession in the midfield. They came close to scoring in the 72nd minute with Gifty's low cross down the left flank to Jabamani Tudu, but the latter's shot missed the target by a whisker.

After Gifty put Nita ahead, the Paromita Sit-coached side gained confidence and tried to double the lead, but another goal remained elusive. PTI AH AM AH TAP