Shubman Gill achieves career-best 25th rank; Yashasvi Jaiswal also move up

Dubai: Indian opener Shubman Gill on Wednesday achieved his career-best 25th position while his batting colleague Yashasvi Jaiswal and spinner Kuldeep Yadav also made significant gains in the latest ICC T20I rankings.

Gill gained 43 places following his scores of 77 and nine in the final two games of the five-match series against the West Indies.

His previous best was 30th position after his 126 against New Zealand in Ahmedabad earlier this year.

In the fourth match, Gill added 165 for the first wicket with Jaiswal, which is also the joint highest first-wicket stand for India.

According to the ICC, Jaiswal ‘rocketed over a thousand places’ to reach 88th.

Wrist spinner Yadav is now ranked 28th after he moved up 23 positions following a two-wicket spell in the fourth match at Lauderhill, Florida. Following their 3-2 win in the series over India, the Caribbean players also witnessed improvements in their rankings.

Brandon King reached 13th after hitting a 55-ball 85 not out in the last game to move five places, while Kyle Mayers moved up two places to 45th and Shimron Hetmyer rose 16 spots to reach 85th.

Among bowlers, Akeal Hosein is now ranked 11th after moving three places while former captain Jason Holder is placed at 25th.

Following a four-wicket spell, Romario Shepherd reached the 63rd position as he moved 20 places.