Gill back in full flow, Hardik opts out of practice ahead of SA T20I series

Cuttack, Dec 8 (PTI) Shubman Gill marked his return with an intense two-hour hit but a fit-again Hardik Pandya opted out of the training session ahead of T20 series-opener at the Barabati Stadium, here Monday.

The Indian Test and ODI skipper Gill, back after a nasty neck spasm and 24 days on the sidelines of recovery and rehab, looked in full flow.

He began with sharp fielding and catching drills before moving into the nets, where he faced both pace and spin including spells from Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel and even Abhishek Sharma, the fiery left-handed opener who chose not to pad up on the day.

After a long chat with head coach Gautam Gambhir near the centre wicket, Gill shifted to the middle, unleashing a range of audacious strokes that repeatedly sailed into the galleries.

With free public access, nearly 5,000 fans roared as Gill stepped out and deposited balls into galleries, at times overshadowing power-hitter Shivam Dube during their rotational practice session.

Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson also took the first hit at the side nets with Gill, indicating that he may start ahead of Jitesh Sharma in the series-opener, even as the Kerala player may only get to bat in the middle-order.

Suryakumar has already made it clear that Gill deserved to get that opening slot.

"Shubman had played before him in the Sri Lanka series. So, he deserved to take that spot. But we gave Sanju opportunities.

"He was ready to bat at any number. Which actually is good to see any player being very flexible batting from 3 to 6 anywhere. So, that is one thing which I have told all the batters. Other than openers, everyone has to be flexible." If Gill's return electrified the nearly two-and-half-hour session, Hardik's no-show created some talking point.

Having checked in early and trained solo for almost an hour at Barabati on Sunday, the all-rounder skipped the team's main session "as a precautionary measure".

At the media interaction which incidentally held before India's practice, skipper Suryakumar Yadav had said Hardik was "fit and fine," shutting down any fresh injury concerns.

Hardik, returning after a left quadricep injury suffered during the Asia Cup, had made an emphatic comeback in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, smashing a 42-ball 77 not out for Baroda in a 223 chase against Punjab while also opening the bowling for a full four overs (1/52).

He was pulled out of a scheduled game versus Haryana at the BCCI’s instruction for an early check-in ahead of the Cuttack T20I.

His workload, always a delicate subject given his injury history, will be tightly managed across India's 10 T20Is before February's World Cup and it is certain that he would not play all the games before the World Cup.

India play South Africa in five matches, followed by another five against New Zealand, and one official warm-up before opening their title defence against the USA on February 7 at Wankhede.

Suryakumar underlined how indispensable Hardik remains.

"What you saw in the Asia Cup when he was bowling the new ball, he opened a lot of options, a lot of combinations for us," he said.

"That's what he brings. His experience in big ICC games will count a lot. His presence gives a good balance to the side." Hardik’s flexibility, taking the new ball, providing India the cushion to field an extra spinner, and finishing games at a time when Suryakumar is still rediscovering his best, remains central to India’s plans heading into the World Cup.

India will have three full training sessions across the five-match series.