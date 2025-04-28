Gill, Buttler propel Gujarat Titans to 209/4 against Rajasthan Royals

Jaipur, Apr 28 (PTI) Skipper Shubman Gill struck 84 while Jos Buttler hammered unbeaten 50 to take Gujarat Titans to a formidable total of 209 for four against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

Gill smacked four sixes and five fours to make 84 off 50 balls and added 93 runs for the opening wicket with Sai Sudharsan to set up a strong base.

Buttler was severe on his former franchise, clobbering four sixes and three fours to make 50 not out off 26 balls.

Brief scores: Gujarat Titans: 209/4 in 20 overs (Sai Sudharsan 39, Shubman Gill 84, Jos Buttler 50*; Maheesh Theekshana 2/35) vs Rajasthan Royals. PTI DDV SSC SSC