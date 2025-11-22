Gill consults spinal expert, to miss ODI series; Rahul, Pant in captaincy frame

Guwahati, Nov 22 (PTI) Skipper Shubman Gill is set to miss the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa, with his neck injury expected to take longer to heal, BCCI sources told PTI on Saturday.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and senior player KL Rahul are in contention for stop-gap captaincy, although veteran Rohit Sharma is also part of the squad.

Chances of Gill playing the subsequent T20I series versus the Proteas, from December 9, also look bleak.

According to reliable BCCI sources, Gill’s injury isn’t limited to neck spasm and will require extensive rest, prompting the team management to avoid any risk of rushing him back.

Gill, who suffered a whiplash while batting in the opening Test in Kolkata, missed the Guwahati Test due to the injury. He is currently in Mumbai undergoing medical tests, including an MRI, to determine the extent of the damage.

“All tests are being done to ascertain whether it is a muscular injury or a nerve-related niggle that requires more rest. As of now, selectors will be hoping he gets fit for the South Africa T20Is,” a source said.

It is learnt that Gill consulted Mumbai-based spinal injury specialist Dr Abhay Nene, and the findings of the medical report have been forwarded to chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar.

"Gill has been given an injection to alleviate his symptoms and will need a period of rest before starting rehab, training and skill work. There is every chance he could also be doubtful for the T20I series,” the BCCI source said.

On the captaincy front, Pant is a strong contender as he is currently leading India in the second Test, but he has played only one 50-over match in the past year. Rahul, on the other hand, remains the first-choice keeper.

For a one-off series, Rahul appears a more feasible option, especially with deputy Shreyas Iyer likely to need two more months to recover from his spleen injury sustained in Australia.

On the team front, Yashasvi Jaiswal may open alongside Rohit Sharma, while Abhishek Sharma -- a regular in India A’s List A set-up -- could serve as reserve opener for the ODI series starting November 30 in Ranchi.

Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh are set to handle the pace duties, with Akash Deep an outside contender. Jasprit Bumrah will be rested after two back-to-back Test series, while Hardik Pandya, recovering from a quadriceps injury, will focus solely on T20Is until next year’s World Cup.

Kuldeep Yadav might take a break for personal reasons, with Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy and Washington Sundar forming the spin group.