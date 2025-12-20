Mumbai: Taking a bold call with an eye to maximise impact over reputation, the Indian selectors on Saturday dropped Shubman Gill from the T20 World Cup squad and brought back wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan along with Rinku Singh.

Gill's omission is the most interesting decision of the selection meeting in Mumbai although given his form, it wasn't very surprising.

Despite being one of India’s most consistent batters across Tests and ODIs, Gill has struggled to nail down a fixed role in T20Is, particularly as an opener, where India are now prioritising high-impact starts over accumulation.

His strike-rate concerns in powerplays and the emergence of more explosive options appear to have weighed against him. He only scored 4, 0 and 28 in three games against South Africa.

"Shubman Gill is short of runs at the moment and missed last WC too," chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar said at the press conference.

In contrast, Ishan's return reflects the selectors' renewed emphasis on left-right combinations and aggressive wicket-keeping-batters at the top.

Kishan, who has been out of favour for much of the year following fitness and availability issues, has impressed in recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, leading Jharkhand to the title with a splendid hundred.

"It’s not about Gill’s form. We wanted to have a keeper at the top," skipper Suryakumar said on Gill’s omission.

Kishan's inclusion meant that talented Yashasvi Jaiswal had to miss out while Jitesh also lost his place on the squad.

India have doubled down on power at the top and middle order, picking Abhishek Sharma alongside Suryakumar, Tilak Varma and Kishan, while Rinku's presence continues India’s commitment to a specialist finisher who can absorb pressure and explode at the death.

All-round depth remains a cornerstone of the squad.

Hardik Pandya will once again shoulder the responsibility of balancing the XI, supported by Shivam Dube, whose ability to target spinners has become a major asset, and the Axar–Washington Sundar duo, offering variety, control and batting depth.

The bowling unit blends experience with experimentation..

Jasprit Bumrah leads the pace attack alongside Arshdeep Singh, India’s most reliable left-arm option in T20Is..

Harshit Rana’s inclusion points to a forward-looking approach, with the selectors backing raw pace and bounce as a point of difference.

Spin will be handled by Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy, a pairing that provides both wrist-spin guile and mystery, especially effective in the middle overs on abrasive surfaces. Washington Sundar and Axar bring in the much-needed versatility.

Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vc), Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rinku Singh.