BGT Finale: Gill falls at stroke of lunch as India slip to 57/3 in Sydney

Sydney: Shubman Gill’s indiscreet judgement on the last delivery before lunch reduced India to 57 for three in 25 overs on the opening day of fifth and final Test against Australia.

Gill (20 off 64 balls) did all the hardwork for close to couple of hours before stepping out to Nathan Lyon (1/1 in 2 overs) on the last ball of the session only to be caught at first slip.

Despite regular skipper Rohit Sharma opting to “rest” on account of his poor form, India’s top order once again flattered to deceive. Virat Kohli (12 batting off 48 balls) was lucky to survive a first-ball duck and India have a lot of work at hand.

KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal, back as an opening pair, were dismissed within the first hour of play after Jasprit Bumrah opted to bat under overcast conditions.

Rahul (4, 14 balls) was leaving balls well on length till his eyes lightened up seeing Mitchell Starc (1/24 in 7 overs) bowled a half-volley on the pads. Rahul clipped it but couldn’t keep it down as Sam Konstas gobbled it up at square leg.

Jaiswal (10) started with an on-drive and then the immaculate Scott Boland (1/5 in 5 overs) got one to rear up from back of length to square up the southpaw with a shade outward movement. Debutant Beau Webster had his first act with a regulation catch in the slip cordon.

Kohli was again welcomed with boos and Australians were convinced that he was gone when Boland again pitched one on the 8 metre length.

With his bat face slightly pointed towards mid-off, Kohli jabbed at it and a diving Smith was absolutely confident that he had lobbed the ball before it touched the grass. The replays pointed out that the ball touched the ground and the Indian talisman survived.

Kohli gathered himself and then left well although he did go for a cover drive to a fifth stump delivery from Starc and an off-drive off Cummins both of which could have been boundaries had the outfield not been on the slightly heavier side.