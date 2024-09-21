Gill, Pant score half centuries, power India to massive 432-run lead at lunch on day 3

Chennai, Sep 21 (PTI) India reached 205 for three at lunch in their second innings to extend their overall lead to 432 runs against Bangladesh on the third day of the opening Test here on Saturday.

Shubman Gill (86 batting) and Rishabh Pant (82 batting) scored unbeaten half-centuries and were at the crease at lunch, having stitched together a 138-run partnership.

On Friday, Bangladesh were all out for a paltry 149 in their first innings, giving the hosts a massive first-innings lead of 227 runs.

India had made 376 in the first innings.

Brief Scores: India: 376 and 205/3 in 51 overs (Shubman Gill 86 batting, Rishabh Pant 82 batting) vs Bangladesh 149 in 47.1 overs (Shakib Al Hasan 32; Jasprit Bumrah 4/50, Akash Deep 2/19, Ravindra Jadeja 2/19, Mohammed Siraj 2/30). PTI AM AM TAP