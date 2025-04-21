Gill powers GT to 198/3 against KKR

Kolkata, Apr 21 (PTI) Skipper Shubman Gill sizzled with a 55-ball 90 as Gujarat Titans posted 198 for 3 against hosts Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL here on Monday.

Invited to bat, Gill showcased his class with a strokeful fifty as fellow opener Sai Sudharsan (52) also continued his purple patch with yet another half-century on a day when KKR bowlers struggled to get breakthroughs.

Brief Score: Gujarat Titans: 198 for 3 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 90, Sai Sudharsan 52; Vaibhav Arora 1/44) PTI APA SSC SSC