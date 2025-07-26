Gill, Rahul fight as India reach 86/2 at tea

Manchester, Jul 26 (PTI) Skipper Shubman Gill made an unbeaten fifty and resisted England bowlers in the company of KL Rahul to take India to 86 for two at tea on Day 4 of the fourth Test here on Saturday.

India were tottering at 1 for two at lunch, but Gill (52) and Rahul (30) added 85 runs for the third wicket in the post-lunch session to keep India afloat.

The visitors are still trailing by 225 runs at the break.

Earlier, England piled 669 runs in their first innings, riding on hundreds by Joe Root and captain Ben Stokes, to take a huge 311 runs lead.

Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 358 all out & 86/2 in 28 overs (Gill batting 52, KL Rahul batting 30; Woakes 0/2) vs England: 669 all out in 157.1 overs (Joe Root 150, Ben Stokes 141, Ben Duckett 94, Zak Crawley 84; Ravindra Jadeja 4/143). PTI UNG KHS