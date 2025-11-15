Shubman Gill Retired Hurt

Kolkata: Skipper Shubman Gill sustained a neck sprain to retire hurt while KL Rahul's industrious vigil was ended by Keshav Maharaj before India reached 138 for 4 at lunch on the second day of the opening Test against South Africa.

India are now 22 short of surpassing South Africa's first-innings score of 159.

Vice-captain Rishabh Pant (27) hit a few sixes on a crumbling surface but pacer Corbin Bosch bowled a well-directed short ball to dismiss him.

Earlier KL Rahul (39 off 119 balls) and Washington Sundar (29 off 82 balls) added 57 runs on a difficult track but couldn't convert the start. Washington was dismissed by off-spinner Simon Harmer while Rahul, after all the hard work, was caught trying to cut Keshav Maharaj. Both catches were taken by Aiden Markram at first slip.

In the case of Gill, he suffered a sprain in the nape of his neck, trying to go for a slog sweep.

Brief Scores: SA 1st Innings 159. India 1st Innings 138/4 (KL Rahul 39, Washington Sundar 29, Rishabh Pant 27, Corbin Bosch 1/6, Keshav Maharaj 1/66, Simon Harmer 1/22).