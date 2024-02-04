Gill rides his luck after Anderson show as India extend lead to 273

Visakhapatnam: James Anderson struck twice in a relentless spell before Shubman Gill rode his luck to complete a much-needed half-century to take India to 130 for four at lunch on day three of the second Test against England here on Sunday.

Resuming their second innings at 28 for no loss, India scored 102 runs in the session with the loss of Rohit Sharma (12), Yashasvi Jaiswal (17), Shreyas Iyer (29) and Rajat Patidar (9).

Gill (60 batting off 78 balls) and Axar Patel (2 batting) were holding fort at the break with India leading by 273 runs.

Gill survived two close DRS calls in successive overs soon after his arrival into the middle to post his first fifty plus score in 13 innings.

The first 30 minutes of the morning session belonged to Anderson, who continues to lord over batters at 41 years of age.

The veteran pacer first removed Rohit with an unplayable ball that seamed away a touch to knock the Indian skipper's off stump in his first over of the day before getting the in-form Jaiswal caught at first slip with a full ball in his following over.

The first innings double centurion went through with the loose drive and Joe Root did the rest at first slip.

Gill and Iyer, both struggling for runs, found themselves in the middle and ended up sharing an 81-run stand off 112 balls.

The India number three was tentative at the start and Anderson's accuracy made him look more vulnerable. Gill first survived a close lbw call off Tom Hartley with the TV umpiring overturning the on-field decision after spotting an inside edge that the batter himself was not sure about.

In the next over, an incoming ball from Anderson thudded into Gill’s knee roll and on this occasion umpire's call saved Gill.

It seemed that was the stroke of luck that Gill desperately needed as he grew in confidence from thereon. He stepped out for a straight six off Shoaib Bashir to get going before using is feet against the other spinners.

He stepped out to leggie Rehan Ahmed and creamed it down the ground before playing a cover driver off the next ball to get to his half-century. Iyer too played a few strokes at the other end before a moment of sheer brilliance from Ben Stokes sent him back to the dressing room.

Seeing mid-off up, Iyer went aerial against Hartley and Stokes showed great athleticism to run backwards to pluck that catch out of thin air.

Debutant Patidar was the last wicket to fall in the session as he got an inside edge off Ahmed and Ben Foakes picked up a sharp low catch behind the stumps.