Gill, Rohit continue to top ODI batting chart

Dubai, Aug 27 (PTI) Indian batting mainstays Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma continued to remain at the top of the rankings for ODI batters with Virat Kohli at number four, even as Australian players made big gains after feasting on South Africa in the recent series finale in Mackay.

Gill (784 rating points) and Rohit (756) held the number one and number two spot respectively with Pakistan's Babar Azam (739) rounding out the top three. Kohli has got 736 points.

The Indians have not featured in ODIs in recent months but Kuldeep Yadav (650) and Ravindra Jadeja (616) still remained static at number three and number nine in the latest ODI rankings for bowlers.

While Rohit and Kohli have retired from T20Is and Test cricket, both remain active in the ODI format.

Both Rohit and Kohli last played ODIs in February 2025 during the ICC Champions Trophy in the UAE, where they played pivotal roles in India's title-winning campaign.

Aussies cash in ========== Australia amassed an imposing 431/2 in the 50-over match at Mackay with a trio of their batters in Travis Head (142), Mitch Marsh (100) and Cameron Green (118 not out) cashing in with a century.

All three made good ground on the rankings as a result, with Head gaining one place to move to equal 11th, Marsh jumping four rungs to move to 44th and Green rising a whopping 40 slots to be 78th.

Australian teammate Josh Inglis also made ground on the list, with the right-hander improving 23 spots to move to 64th as a result of his innings of 87 during the second match of the series against the Proteas.

The competition is tighter at the top of the rankings for ODI bowlers, with Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana joining fellow tweaker Keshav Maharaj at the top on 671 rating points following the completion of the series between South Africa and Australia.

Maharaj lost ground after picking up figures of 1/57 in the series finale, with his rating dropping equal with Theekshana even as the Sri Lankan spinner didn't feature across the week.

The biggest mover on the ODI rankings for bowlers came via Lungi Ngidi, with the South Africa speedster gaining six places to move to 28th following his series-high seven scalps across the three games against Australia.

Australia duo Sean Abbott (up nine places to equal 48th) and Nathan Ellis (up 21 spots to 65th) also made ground on the list for following some decent showings during the series with the Proteas. PTI AH AH ATK