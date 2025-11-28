Gill stays in top 10 as Korea''s Woo leads IGPL and Asian Tour co-sanctioned Bharath Classic

Ahmedabad, Nov 28 (PTI) India's Pukhraj Singh Gill could not get his irons going on front nine but ensured a series of pars to avoid any damage in the second round of USD 500,000 Bharath Classic 2025 Gujarat, which is co-sanctioned with IGPL, and remain in top 10 here on Friday.

On the back nine, Gill found three birdies against one bogey for a 70 that kept him in tied seventh position alongside amateur Ishaan Chawhan (67-69).

Pukhraj Gill, who was tied second after the first day with a 6-under 66, added a 2-under 70 to get to 8-under at the halfway stage.

Korean Wooyoung Cho, a gold medallist at the 2022 Asian Games (played in 2023), along with PGA Tour stars Si Woo Kim and Sungjae Im, carded a second straight 66 to move into the sole lead at 12-under ahead of compatriot Heemin Chang (64-69).

While Woo is 56th in the Order of Merit and needs a decent finish to seal his card, Chang needs to win to get a card.

The round one leader Chang (64-69) had a bogey free round, but his 69 with three birdies was not enough to keep him in pole position. He is now second at 11-under.

Woo is bidding for his maiden Asian Tour title. The two-time winner on the Korean Tour was even par after five holes. He found his momentum after that with back-to-back gains on the sixth and the seventh.

From the 11th to the 17th, Woo found four more birdies without any dropped shots for a 66 that firmly places him as a favourite for his maiden Asian Tour win.

Carlos Pigem shot a bogey-free 65 to add to his 69 for tied for third with Panuphol Pittyarat (68-66) on 10-under. Poosit Supupramai 66-69) and Santiago De La Fuente (68-67) were tied for fifth place at 9-under.

Gill, who is staying in a hotel more than an hour away from the Kensville Golf Resort, started from the first and parred his first 11 holes. Then he had back-to-back birdies on the 12th and the 13th before dropping a shot on the Par-5 15th. He got that shot back on the 17th and closed with a par.

"My hitting was even better than the first day when I scored 66, but today my irons didn't work well. I had mid-range putts for birdies from 15-20 feet and could not hole them for birdies.

"But at 8-under on this course, I am in the picture and there are two more days to go," said the long-hitter, who recently won his first pro title at IGPL Jamshedpur.

For the second day running, amateur Chawhan, the 2022 Western India amateur winner, caught the eye.

The 21-year-old who plays on the amateur Tour, added a round of 3-under 69 to his first round 67 to total a healthy 8-under for 36 holes and was tied seventh alongside the likes of former Asian Tour Order of Merit winner, Jazz Janewattananond (66-70), Asian Tour winners, Justin Quiban (70-66) and Ekpharit Wu (67-69) besides England’s Steve Lewton (69-67) and Gill (66-70).

Meanwhile Shaurya Binu, a pro in his third year, followed up his first round 72 with a superb 66 in the second round. Playing his maiden event on the main Asian Tour, Binu had nine birdies against three bogeys.

A multiple winner in India, Yuvraj Sandhu who carded even par on day one, made up with one the day's best cards as he scored 6-under 66 with seven birdies against one bogey to jump up to tied 14th place, alongside former Asian Tour winner, Ajeetesh Sandhu (67-71), who dropped two late bogeys before closing with a birdie.