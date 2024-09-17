Gillespie backs Australia bowlers 'to do the job' against 'red-hot' India

Melbourne, Sep 17 (PTI) Australia's formidable bowling attack featuring Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon "can do the job" against "red hot" India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy later this year, believes head coach of Pakistan's Test team Jason Gillespie.

Since 2014-15, Australia have failed to lay their hands on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with India winning four consecutive series, including the historic triumphs Down Under in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

But Gillespie, who claimed 259 wickets in 71 Tests, feels Australian bowlers can reverse the trend.

"I will be backing them in and I am sure they can do the job,” the former Australian pacer told 'Fox Sports'.

"They are the best bowlers in the country. Their records speak for themselves. This quartet, including Nathon Lyon, is the best possible bowling attack that Australia can put out in the park," he added.

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team hasn't lost a series in the ongoing WTC cycle with India defeating West Indies (away) and England (home) and holding South Africa (away) to a draw.

However, Gillespie is confident that Australia can beat the visitors.

"They are red-hot, they are playing some good Test cricket for a while now. Even though they have beaten Australia in recent times. I think Australia have a chance to beat India this time around," he said.

The series, a part of the World Test Championship, gets underway from November 22 in Perth.

It is also for the first time since 1991-92 that India and Australia will play five Tests for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Following David Warner's retirement, Steve Smith had moved up to fill the void in the opening slot but he has not fared well, averaging a mere 28.50 in four Tests with only one fifty to his name.

Gillespie said he would expect Smith to return to the coveted No 4 slot — where the batter is 34 runs short of completing 6,000 runs in Tests. "Players like David Warner are pretty tough to replace. I didn’t mind the idea of Steve Smith going up in the order. I have a feeling that he might have slot back in the middle order to bat at 4,” Gillespie added.

The finalists of the last WTC cycle, India and Australia occupy the top two spots in the current points table with the inaugural edition's winner New Zealand placed third. PTI APA DDV