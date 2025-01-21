Gill's appointment as vice-captain is forward-thinking move: Ashwin

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Ravichandran Ashwin has backed the Indian team management's decision to appoint Shubman Gill as vice-captain for the Champions Trophy as a "forward-thinking move", saying the top-order batter's place in the side is more or less settled and he can be groomed as a future leader.

Off-spinner Ashwin, who retired during the recent Australia tour, seemed to suggest that there were no plenty of options available for the job.

"Think about who else in the current squad could be considered for the vice-captain role. I’m not saying whether the decision to make Shubman Gill vice-captain was right or wrong, but the point raised is valid, especially since he was the vice-captain in the last series as well," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel on Sunday.

"I could be mistaken, but I believe he’s also had some vice-captaincy experience in Test cricket. This could be a forward-thinking move, as the management might be considering who could take on the leadership role in the future.” While Gill is the ODI vice-captain, Axar Patel has been handed the role in T20Is.

"While both (Rishabh) Pant and (KL) Rahul could play together, they’ve handed the vice-captaincy to the player whose spot in the XI is already secure. If Shubman Gill is groomed to lead in the future, he can rely on the guidance of senior players like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah,” he said.

The prestigious ICC event is scheduled to start from February 19 in Pakistan and the UAE, and Ashwin raised concerns about the paucity of left-handers in the top seven apart from the absence of a reliable No. 8 in India's batting order.

"This squad mirrors the 2023 ODI World Cup," Ashwin said.

"Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill open, both right-handed. Then there's Virat Kohli. Shreyas Iyer likely bats at 4, given his strong performance in the World Cup. KL Rahul follows.

"At No. 6, it's a choice between Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. Hardik occupies No. 7. We lack left-handed batters in the top seven. Outside the XI, we have Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant." Left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was one of the bright spots in the Australia Test series, was also included in the squad.

Weighing the permutations and combinations in which Jaiswal may get his ODI debut, Ashwin said: "Jaiswal might only play if someone gets injured. He could have a chance against England. But what if he scores consecutive centuries? "One option is to open with Jaiswal and Rohit, pushing Shubman to 3, followed by Virat at 4. This would place either Rishabh Pant or KL Rahul at 5. If Jaiswal plays, Shreyas Iyer would likely be dropped. While unlikely, India must capitalise on Jaiswal's current form," he said.

All-rounder Washington Sundar is another player who could have an impact if he finds a place in the playing XI.

Reflecting on the scenario, Ashwin said: "Another scenario involves Washington Sundar. Gautam Gambhir highly values Washington due to his batting. He can also be used as a floater." "If you follow the World Cup format, you play either Jaddu or Axar at No. 6, Hardik at 7, and Washington at 8. This allows for three fast bowlers or Kuldeep and two pacers, maintaining balance with Hardik's all-round skills," he added.

India will play all their matches in Dubai, and Ashwin feels dew could be a factor there, affecting the team combination.

"Ideally, Washington should bat at 8. Does it make sense to have a player like Nitish Reddy in the scheme of things? If Kuldeep plays at 9, it's two pacers and three spinners.

"With Nitish, he could bat at 8, allowing Kuldeep at 9 and two fast bowlers. This would provide the luxury of four fast bowlers and two spinners. I don't know if he was considered.

"Washington Sundar at 8 might not be feasible if dew is a major factor. In that case, Kuldeep Yadav would bat at 8, and the team would likely go with all seamers – Arshdeep, Bumrah, and Shami.

"In the 2023 World Cup, we lacked batting depth from No. 8 onwards. These are the crucial questions that need to be addressed." PTI ATK AT