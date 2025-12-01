Gill's fitness assessment to start at COE, Hardik cleared to play SMAT vs Punjab on Tuesday

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) India's T20I vice-captain Shubman Gill will be reporting at Bengaluru's Centre of Excellence on Monday for his mandatory fitness assessment protocols, which will determine his return to action for the upcoming five-match series against South Africa starting December 9.

Gill had sustained a neck injury while batting during the second day of the opening Test against South Africa in Kolkata and since then has missed the second Test and the ongoing ODI series.

Since the Indian T20I squad wouldn't have any surprises -- not even minor -- unless there are any injury issues, the selection committee headed by Ajit Agarkar will be waiting for Gill's fitness report from the Sports Science team at the COE.

"Gill was administered an injection and advised 21 days of rest and rehabilitation, which included specific exercises to strengthen the muscles of the injured area. Obviously, the sports science team would go through all his mandatory fitness tests before he starts the skills training.

"Nothing can be said unless the sports science team assesses his movements during skills training and whether he is having zero discomfort while batting," a BCCI source privy to the developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

As of now, the chances of Gill's return for SA T20Is seems to be 50-50.

Fully-fit Hardik to play two SMAT games ========================= Meanwhile, there is some good news for Indian fans as Hardik Pandya has got the clearance to return to the T20 format and will be playing his first match in nearly two-and-half months against Punjab in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

He is also supposed to play the December 4 game between Baroda and Gujarat with national selector Pragyan Ojha in attendance during both the games to check his overall fitness before the squad is announced.

"From October 21 to November 30, Hardik didn't even move out of the COE and completed his full rehab and 'Return To Play' protocols. As of now, he has been given the all clear -- to bat and bowl in T20Is -- and he has already linked up with the Baroda team for the Punjab game. He will play on December 4 vs Gujarat and if the Indian team management doesn't summon him earlier, then he plans to play the December 6 game against Haryana also," a source in the know of the developments at the COE informed. PTI KHS AM KHS AM AM