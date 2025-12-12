Gill''s poor form is bad sign, adding to pressure on team management: Irfan Pathan

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) In a blunt assessment of India's batting woes, former pacer Irfan Pathan has said that Shubman Gill's lack of form is piling up pressure not just on him personally but also the team management, which is wondering "what to do" besides hoping that it doesn't get any worse.

Speaking on 'JioHotstar', Pathan said even bringing back Sanju Samson to restore the previously successful batting structure won't be as smooth given that the Kerala player would also need some time to find his touch again.

Samson was a largely successful T20 opener for India before being replaced by Gill, the T20 vice-captain now. Gill, who is the Test and ODI captain, has struggled to get going in the shortest format and was dismissed for a nought in the second T20I against South Africa on Thursday in Mullanpur.

"Shubman Gill will say he got a very good ball and looked stuck at the crease. For captain Suryakumar Yadav, I felt he needs to focus on his offside play. He was completely out of position when he got out...if Gill was in form, he would have played that ball easily. He is not in form," Pathan said.

"The runs not coming from Gill's bat is a bad sign and increases the pressure on him and the team management. They will be asking what to do. This situation should not get worse.

"If the runs still don't come, you can't just bring Sanju Samson back and expect him to perform, if he is also rusty. There are many questions. If they go back to Samson, it becomes very important for him to score runs," he added.

He also touched upon the struggles of skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who hasn't managed a big score since taking over the leadership role.

"Surya will be under pressure because he's the captain and as a captain, your slot in the playing 11 is secured automatically. As a player, if you haven't scored runs in a year, you are under pressure.

"His form has to come back before the World Cup (in February-March next year). He needs the right batting position and better shot selection. Surya has shown a pattern of playing straight balls to the leg side and getting out," he pointed out "When you're not scoring, you should try to play in the off-side and in front. He has the skill to bring the ball in front of his eyes and use the pace, that's how he will start scoring again." PTI PM PM ATK