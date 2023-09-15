Gill's ton goes in vain as Bangladesh beat India by 6 runs in Asia Cup

Colombo, Sep 15 (PTI) Shubman Gill's brilliant 121 and Axar Patel's rearguard 42 -- went in vain as India lost by six runs against Bangladesh in an inconsequential Super 4 match of the Asia Cup match here on Friday.

Advertisment

Before this match, India and Sri Lankan had already sealed their places in Sunday's final here.

Sent into bat, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Towid Hridoy scored contrasting half-centuries to post a decent 265 for eight. In reply, India were all out for 259 in 49.5 overs. For Bangladesh, Shakib (80 off 85 balls) and Towid (54 off 81 deliveries) steadied the Bangladesh ship after early wickets.

For India, pacers Mohammed Shami (2/32), Shardul Thakur (3/65) and Prasidh Krishna (1/43) shared six wickets between them.

Advertisment

Later, Gill spearheaded India's chase, scoring 121 off 133 balls with the help of five sixes and eight boundaries, while Axar made 42 off 34 balls during which he hit three fours and two sixes but still the Men in Blue fell short.

Mustafizur Rahman (3/50), Tanzim Hasan Sakib (2/32) and Mahedi Hasan (2/50) were the main wicket-takers for Bangladesh.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 265 for 8 in 50 overs (Shakib Al Hasan 80, Towid 54 Hridoy; Shardul Thakur 3/65).

India: 259 all out in 49.5 overs (Shubman Gill 121, Axar Patel 42; Mustafizur Rahman 3/50). PTI SSC SSC KHS KHS