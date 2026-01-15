Give Nitish Reddy time, don't rush to judgment: Former cricketers

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) India's young fast-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy should be persisted with and the cricket fraternity must not rush to pass judgement, former players Aakash Chopra, Robin Uthappa and Manoj Tiwary said on Thursday.

The remarks come in the backdrop of Reddy's modest outing in the second ODI against New Zealand in Rajkot, where he scored 20 and went wicket-less in two overs as India suffered a seven-wicket defeat.

Following the match, India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate had publicly pointed out that Reddy has often failed to make a significant impact despite being given chances, remarks that triggered debate around the youngster's role.

"Being an all-rounder is not easy. You have to master two skills. Ravindra Jadeja didn't become what he is overnight, nor did Hardik Pandya. They became complete players because of the time they spent in international cricket. Nitish Reddy also needs that time," Uthappa told PTI Videos.

Backing the youngster, former India opener Chopra said Reddy has not been given enough opportunities to make a meaningful impact.

"We make him bat at number seven, where he gets limited chances, and he bowls very few overs. If you don't give opportunities, it becomes difficult for any young cricketer to make an impact unless you are an opener or a new-ball bowler," Chopra said, adding that Reddy deserves a longer run.

Former India cricketer-turned-politician Tiwary felt Reddy's dip in form began after his maiden international hundred against Australia in Melbourne.

"Nitish's downfall started after that innings. The over-celebration may have affected him. Now is the time for him to revisit the basics and get everything back in line," Tiwary said during the launch of an event, adding that India should encourage the youngster to bowl more.

"Fast bowling all-rounders are rare in India." Tiwary also came out strongly in defence of Rohit Sharma amid recent discussions around his match readiness.

"Rohit Sharma is a legend of white-ball cricket and has won more matches and accolades for India than anybody else. A player like Rohit cannot be undermined," he said, cautioning that comments from the coaching staff can dent a senior player's confidence.

On India's T20 World Cup preparations, Chopra underlined the importance of Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar, both currently sidelined by injuries.

"Tilak Varma is an important cog in the side. I hope he is fit and available for the last two T20Is against New Zealand and the World Cup. The same applies to Washington Sundar, as India is not looking at alternatives so close to the World Cup after doing well in the last two years," he said.

Uthappa advised India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav to avoid excessive experimentation with his batting position ahead of the World Cup.

"Surya shouldn't shuffle his batting order too much. Constant movement across positions has resulted in a shortage of runs. Stability will help," he said. PTI HN AH