Given this team my youth, prime and experience, never thought this day would come: Kohli

Ahmedabad, Jun 3 (PTI) His moist eyes melted hearts just after Josh Hazlewood had bowled his second delivery of the 20th over and when an emotionally choked Virat Kohli kissed the Motera turf, there could have been million teary eyed fans who had waited for this day just like their hero. IPL turned an adult this season and Kohli's stature just got bigger.

"This win is as much for the fans as it is for the team. It's been 18 long years. I've given this team my youth, prime and experience. I've tried to win it every season, gave it everything I have," Kohli, perhaps the most eloquent speaker by a distance among his contemporaries put words to his emotions.

Just after the final, the exhausted Kohli hugged his wife Anushka and one could gauge that the couple were coming to terms that it has finally happened. "To finally have it is an unbelievable feeling. Never thought this day would come, I was overcome with emotion after the last ball was bowled. Gave each and every ounce of my energy and it's an amazing feeling." His best buddy AB de Villiers standing at the edge of the boundary during the final moments and Kohli paid a fitting tribute to one of RCB's greatest.

"What ABD has done for the franchise is tremendous, told him 'this win is as much yours as it is ours. I want you to celebrate with us'. He's been the 'Player Of The Match' most times in the franchise despite being retired for four years.

"Tells you the impact he's had on the league, team and me. He deserves to be on the podium, lifting the Cup." Commentator Matthew Hayden asked him where he rates his first IPL Trophy having won the ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy.

"Well, it's right up there, if I have to be honest. As I said, I've given everything that I had for the last 18 years. I've stayed loyal to this team, no matter what. I've had moments where I thought otherwise, but I stuck to this team. I stood behind them, they stood behind me.

"And I always dreamt of winning it with them. And this is far more special than winning it with anyone else because my heart is with Bangalore, my soul is with Bangalore. And as I said, this is the team I'm going to play for till the last day that I play the IPL. So this one is absolutely right up there." What makes IPL special is the quality of the tournament where one needs to give more than 100 percent.

"As a sportsman, you grind for something, and this is a very high intensity, high quality tournament, which is of great value in world cricket today. And I'm someone that wants to win the big tournaments, the big moments, and this one was missing." A sportsman's career is a short one unlike normal professions and Kohli wants to make everyday on the field count. "Well, I have an opportunity to play this game for not many years. So there is an end date to our career, as you know. And by the time that I hang up my boots, I want to sit at home and say I gave it everything I had. So I look for ways to improve." For Kohli, playing as an Impact Player isn't an option as he needs to be in thick of things.

"I can't play as an impact player, I want to feel 20 overs and make an impact in the field. That's the kind of player I have been. And God's blessed me with that perspective, with the talent. And then you find different ways to help the team." He was lavish in his praise for head coach Andy Flower, director of cricket Mo Bobat and batting coach Dinesh Karthik.

"This management, this group of players has been outstanding, to be honest. They've gotten the right kind of players, match winners, people who take the game on.

"In the auction, a lot of people questioned our tactics. But by day two, we were very happy with what we had. And we had a lot of confidence in the strength of this group.

"And I want to give a big shout out to this team. It would not have been possible without each and every one in the squad, in the playing XI, the management backing the players, keeping us positive throughout when the going got tough.

"So it's everyone's. I don't want to stand here and talk about myself. There's a lot that's spoken about me already. This win is for Bangalore. And it's for each and every one of the players, and the families, and the whole management as well," he said.

And finally the Gorilla is off RCB's back.

"And tonight, I'm going to sleep like a baby," he said. The King was at peace. PTI KHS KHS UNG