Glad to get over the line, haven''t had perfect game yet: England captain Brooks after Scotland win

Kolkata, Feb 14 (PTI) Skipper Harry Brook was on Saturday expressed relief after England bounced back from a defeat in their outing to beat Scotland, but added that the two-time winners are yet to play their best cricket in the T20 World Cup.

Having lost to the West Indies earlier, England notched a comfortable five-wicket win over Scotland. Adil Rashid (3/36) and Liam Dawson (2/34) helped England keep Scotland to 152 in 19.4 overs, which they chased down with 10 balls to spare.

Tom Banton made 63 not out.

"Just glad we got over the line. Absolutely, we were over the moon. They (Scotland) batted well against the spinners in their first spells, but we dragged it back really well," Brooks said at the post-match presentation.

"Haven't quite had the perfect game yet, all been a bit niggly, hopefully we can play our best against Italy and put some smiles on faces back home," he added.

England play Italy on Monday in Kolkata.

"Haven't quite hit our strengths so far, hopefully that comes. Don't want to hit it too early, but got to get through the group stage. Hopefully Italy can be the start of our rise." Brooks lauded Banton and pacer Jofra Archer who also hit his straps with figures of 2/24 from his quota of four overs.

"He (Banton) was awesome, he's slid in really nicely at No. 4 and looked to take down the spinners. He played really nicely. Archer was slamming length, got his lines and lengths perfect and he was bowling gas, so great to see," Brook said.

"I've always got confidence, knew it would be a decent wicket. With the outfield, we didn't need to take too many risks. When it's there to be hit for six, hit it for six. Sam's (Curran) cameo was really good to see, too." Banton, adjudged the Player of the Match, said a team needs to keep coming back after reverses in fortunes in the shortest format.

"(We had a) tough game against West Indies, full credit to them. Our full focus was on tonight and then on to Italy. T20 cricket is a high risk game, you have to keep backing yourself, at times it goes against you. Have to keep coming back," he said.

"When I watch TV in India, it seem to be absolute carnage but there was some spin and a bit of hold (in Mumbai). Nice to get some tonight.

"I like to sweep and reverse (sweep), but my plan was to go as straight as possible, when they miss (the length, I planned to) put it away. It's different, when your match-up comes on, you've got to take it down. The situation dictates how you bat. Today, I gave myself a chance and then catch up down the line." Scotland captain Richie Berrington said execution of the team plan was slightly off in the middle overs.

"Thought it was a really good surface to bat on. Difference was partnerships through the middle, we fought back really well, needed one of me or Brucie (Tom Bruce) to go on. We knew spin was going to be key through the middle, but our execution was slightly off. We didn't quite click in that phase," Berrington said.

"The whole bowling effort was really good, proud of the fight we showed. Just a few more runs on the board would have been nice," he added. PTI PDS PDS DDV