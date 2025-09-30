Glenn Maxwell ruled out of New Zealand tour with wrist fracture

Melbourne: Australia's star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was on Tuesday ruled out of the three-match T20 series against New Zealand with a fractured wrist after being hit by a Mitchell Owen straight drive while bowling in the nets in Mount Maunganui.

Sydney Sixers and New South Wales wicketkeeper-batter Josh Philippe has been called up as Maxwell's replacement for the series being played from Wednesday at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval.

This is a setback for Australia who have also lost Josh Inglis to a calf injury in the build up to the series, leading to the selection of Alex Carey.

The 36-year-old Maxwell, who scored an unbeaten half-century to guide Australia to a T20 series win over South Africa last month, was struck on the right wrist while bowling in the nets.

Maxwell will return to Australia and see a specialist over the coming days.

His replacement Philippe is a prolific run-scorer in Australia's Big Bash League and has also performed well in the recent Australia 'A' tour of India.

"I saw it out of the corner of my eye. "I saw (Owen) smoked it and then the aftermath - it hit Maxi on the wrist. It didn't sound good," all-rounder Matthew Short, who was batting in the adjoining net, told cricket.com.au.

"(Owen) is not the guy you want to be bowling to in T20 training, that's for sure.

"Maxi's been there and gone through that (serious injuries) a couple of times now – he was a bit disappointed but it's just like any other injury. I'm sure he'll get through it," he added.

Australia are already without Cameron Green who has prioritised preparations for the upcoming Ashes and will be playing the Sheffield Shield at home.

Leading pacer Pat Cummins is also not part of Australia squad at the moment due to the hot spot in his back while Nathan Ellis is missing the New Zealand series for the birth of his first child.