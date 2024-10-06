Global Chess League: Alaskan Knights stay unbeaten; Ganges break losing streak

London, Oct 5 (PTI) PBS Alaskan Knights continued their unbeaten run, while Ganges Grandmasters secured their first win in a dramatic day three of the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League here.

The PBS Alaskan Knights extended their lead with a dominant 12-3 win over the Ganges Grandmasters, maintaining a perfect record with four consecutive victories, earning them 12 match points and 49 game points.

Defending champions Triveni Continental Kings played two matches on Saturday -- winning the first 15-3 against American Gambits, where Alireza Firouzja defeated world number two Hikaru Nakamura, but narrowly losing the second to Ganges Grandmasters.

Triveni remained in second place with six match points and 43 game points, just six behind the leaders.

Alpine Sg Pipers also impressed, defeating upGrad Mumba Masters 12-4.

They now sit in third place with six match points, though their 27 game points from three matches leave them behind Triveni. upGrad Mumba Masters, in fourth place, have only one win from four matches and 29 game points after losing to the Pipers.

Big upset ======= The final match saw the surprise of the day with Ganges Grandmasters, led by former World Champion Vishawanathan Anand, finally breaking their losing streak with a 10-8 win over Triveni.

With one win and 24 game points from four matches, they now sit in fifth place.

Hikaru Nakamura's American Gambits are in last place, with only one match victory and 16 game points from three matches, having been dismantled 15-3 by Triveni.

Anand’s team, desperate for their first victory after three crushing defeats, was under immense pressure.

Already reeling from an earlier loss in the day, Anand had to rally his team, using his authority as a former world champion to lift their spirits. But no pep talk could help on the board, where players had to prove they could outmanoeuvre their opponents.

After the coin toss, Triveni played with the white pieces, putting Anand on the back foot as Black against Alireza Firouzja.

The young French star steadily built-up pressure, and by move 22, had a winning position.

Despite Anand’s best efforts to resist, he eventually had to concede defeat, giving the lead to Triveni.

Firouzja’s stellar form continued, having defeated three giants -- Carlsen, Anand, and Nakamura -- over the past two days.

Meanwhile, Ganges’ Arjun Erigaisi settled for a fourth consecutive draw, splitting the point with Wei Yi, a further sign of his struggling form.

Triveni extended their lead when Alexandra Kosteniuk beat Vaishali Rameshbabu.

However, Parham Maghsoodloo, who had blundered a winning position in the previous match, redeemed himself with a key victory over Teimour Radjabov, keeping Ganges in the fight.

With the junior board ending in a draw, the fate of the match rested on Valentina Gunina and Nurgyul Salimova.

In a drawn position, Gunina pushed too hard despite her team being ahead. She eventually lost on time, handing Ganges the crucial four points they needed to pull off their first win of the tournament.

The final score of the match was 10-8, for Ganges. PTI TAP ATK