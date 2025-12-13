Global Chess League: Star-studded Triveni Continental Kings will aim to defend title

Mumbai, Dec 13 (PTI) Triveni Continental Kings will look to defend their title when the the star-studded team begins its campaign in the third edition of the Global Chess League, here on Sunday.

GCL, a joint initiative of Tech Mahindra and the international chess federation (FIDE), on Saturday unveiled the championship trophy at the Royal Opera House, officially marking the start of the six-team tournament.

Led by Iranian-French Grandmaster Alireza Firouzja, and the likes of Vidit Gujrathi and Zhu Jiner in their ranks, Triveni Continental Kings will have an unprecedented hat-trick on their minds after having clinched the title in the first two editions.

"India is the biggest country in chess right now. Playing here is very exciting, and I am looking forward to it," said Firouzja.

GCL features six franchise teams -- Triveni Continental Kings, upGrad Mumba Masters, Ganges Grandmasters, Alpine SG Pipers, PBG Alaskan Knights, and Fyers American Gambits.

Among the marquee names headlining the season are American GMs Fabiano Caruana, Hikaru Nakamura and Wesley So, Frenchman Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Hou Yifan, Zhu Jiner, Bibisara Assaubayeva, and Alexandra Kosteniuk, alongside India's five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand.

The 10-day event will follow a double round-robin format, with each team playing 10 group-stage matches before the third-place playoff and the Grand Finale on December 23.

Every match will be contested on six boards, featuring men, women, and prodigies competing together in an inclusive format.

This season will feature a two-second increment after the 40th move, to which Ganges Grandmasters' spearhead Viswanathan Anand said: "I love having two seconds, even if it is after move forty. I grew up without increments, but it's nice to have them anyway. Last year I played without increments and lost out on time." Reigning World Rapid champion Volodar Murzin, representing American Gambits, said: "Increments are good because they add more good qualities to the game." FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich said GCL had established itself as one of the premier destinations for chess.

"The GCL has an important role in FIDE's strategic effort to popularise the sport and make it more attractive to the broader audience. I am certain that Season 3 will continue this evolution, showcasing the world's best players and reinforcing FIDE's commitment to making top-level chess more engaging, inclusive, and globally accessible." Indian GM Arjun Erigaisi, who will partner world champion D Gukesh this season for PBG Alaskan Knights, said" "I am happy that the Global Chess League is happening in India. It's a great opportunity for all the Indian chess fans to come and watch the top players in the world. I am quite excited, looking forward to it." The tournament will begin with the tie between Triveni Continental Kings and Alpine SG Pipers.