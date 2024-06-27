Global Chess League''s second edition to be held in London in October

London, Jun 27 (PTI) The second edition of the Global Chess League will be held here from October 3-12, the organisers announced on Thursday.

The Global Chess League is a joint initiative between the International Chess Federation (FIDE) and Tech Mahindra.

The 10-day league featuring top players will take place at the Friends House in central London.

"After a fantastic response to the inaugural season, we are excited to continue our mission of expanding the reach of chess worldwide and drawing in new experiences for chess fans," FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich said in a statement.

Through this league, FIDE and Tech Mahindra aim to revolutionise the experience of fans through a new format and ecosystem, providing a platform for fans to support their favourite teams and stars, similar to major global sports leagues.

The second edition will feature top players from around the world, including reigning world champions and rising stars, competing in a unique team-based format that emphasises on strategy, collaboration and high-stakes play.

The players will compete in a joint team format consisting of six players, including two top women chess players and a prodigy player in every team.

Each team will play a total of 10 matches in a double round-robin format, with the winner being decided in a best-of-six board scoring system.

"We will continue to leverage the Global Chess League's innovative format and next-gen technologies to captivate and engage fans worldwide. Together with FIDE, our vision for the league is to bring the best from the chess world," said Peeyush Dubey, chairperson of Global Chess League Board. PTI SSC DDV