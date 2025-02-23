Grand Master P Iniyan loses to French IM Mahel in tiebreak

Dunkirk (France): Indian Grandmaster P. Iniyan finished runner-up in the 41st Cappelle La Grande International Open Tournament after losing to IM Mahel of France in the tie-breaks here.

The fifth seed Indian scored 7.5 points, with six wins and 3 draws to be tied first alongside Mahel after nine rounds.

However, luck was against Iniyan in tie-breaks as the French IM emerged victorious.

After starting with four wins in a row, Iniyan drew the fifth game with fellow Indian IM Muthaiah.

He then drew with the eventual third-place finisher GM Raja Rithvik of India. A win in the penultimate round left him leading the event along with Mahel.

The result has helped Iniyan gain 16 rating points and his live rating now is 2566.