Goa Challengers outclass Jaipur Patriots 9-6 in UTT

Chennai, Aug 22 (PTI) Harmeet Desai showed nerves of steel to bounce back from an early setback to guide reigning champions Athlead Goa Challengers to a 9-6 win over debutants Jaipur Patriots in the opening match of the Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 here on Thursday.

Captain Harmeet raced into a 5-0 lead and took the first game 11-2.

Cho Seungmin, however, retaliated in the second game, as the debuting South Korean amassed a massive lead and closed out the game 11-1.

He maintained his assertive shots in the deciding game and emerged 2-1 victorious.

The indomitable Liu turned the tables around in the women’s singles, propelling Goa Challengers into the lead by defeating the experienced Suthasini Sawettabut 3-0.

Harmeet and Liu then defeated Suthasini and Ronit Bhanja in the mixed doubles.

Ronit then faced Goa’s Mihai Bobocica in the fourth match with the Italian making his league debut at 37.

Two-time Olympian Bobocica came from behind to win 2-1.

The fifth match (Women’s Singles) between Yashaswini Ghorpade and Nithyashree Mani witnessed the first Golden Point in this edition of the UTT, and the latter claimed it en route to securing a 2-1 win.

Scores: Athlead Goa Challengers beat Jaipur Patriots 9-6: Harmeet Desai lost to Cho Seung-min 1-2 (11-2, 1-11, 5-11); Yangzi Liu beat Suthasini Sawettabut 3-0 (11-3, 11-6, 11-4); Harmeet/Liu beat Ronit/Suthasini 2-1 (11-1, 6-11, 11-7); Mihai Bobocica beat Ronit Bhanja 2-1 (8-11, 11-7, 11-5); Yashaswini Ghorpade lost to Nithyashree Mani 1-2 (10-11, 11-5, 7-11).