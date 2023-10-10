Goa CM inaugurates torch relay for National Games

Panaji, Oct 10 (PTI) Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant along with sports minister Govind Gaude on Tuesday inaugurated the torch relay for the upcoming 37th National Games in a ceremony held at Porvorim, near here.

The torch relay will run through all the talukas of the state, covering the length and breadth of this region.

Sawant said that the torch, a symbol of the eternal flame of sportsmanship, embodies the commitment to athletic excellence.

"Be assured, Goa is fully prepared to host this prestigious event, and the torch will journey through our beautiful state in all 12 Talukas and will cover all major tourist destinations in the evening, igniting enthusiasm for the National Games and involving rural areas in this grand celebration," he said.

After travelling across Goa, the torch will arrive at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 25 prior to the opening ceremony on October 26.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the 37th edition of the National Games.

"With the record number of sports disciplines incorporated in the current edition, this edition will be the biggest ever National Games organised in the country," said Gaude.

Gaude said he is hopeful that these Games will create new interest and focus on Olympic Sports in Goa.

The organizers of the National Games said that the prestigious event will see participation from 28 states and 8 union territories, with over 10,000 athletes and 2,000 officials.

Badminton will lead the charge, commencing seven days before Prime Minister Modi inaugurates the National Games at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The Games will have 43 sports this time, including Olympic and indigenous sports. Last year, over 7,000 athletes featured in 36 sports with Kho Kho, yogasana and mallakhamb making their National Games debut.

This edition will mark the debut of several new sports, including beach football, roll ball, golf, sepaktakraw, sqay martial arts, kalliyarapattu and pencak silat. Yachting and taekwondo will also be making a return after their exclusion during the last edition. PTI RPS ATK ATK